The newly established Governing Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) was held on Thursday (21).

The new Governing Board is constituted under the provisions of the recently promulgated Central Bank Act No. 16 of 2023.

It succeeds the Monetary Board that functioned previously, under the provisions of the Monetary Law Act (MLA).

The meeting of the CBSL’s new Governing Board was held with the participation of the following members:

• Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, as the Chairman;

• Mr. Sanjeeva Jayawardena, President’s Counsel, who was previously a member of the Monetary Board as well;

• Mr. Nihal Fonseka, who also was previously a member of the Monetary Board,

• Dr. Ravi Ratnayake;

• Mr. Anushka Wijesingha.

Governor Weerasinghe welcomed Mr. Sanjeeva Jayawardena PC, Mr. Nihal Fonseka, Dr. Ravi Ratnayake and Mr. Anushka Wijesingha, to the new Governing Board.

These members of the newly Constituted Governing Board, will also be members of the Newly Established Monetary Policy Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, as well.

The Monetary Policy Board will convene shortly, for its very first meeting.