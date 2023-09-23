Locomotive Engineers Union reaches agreement with Sri Lanka Railways

Sri Lanka Railways has reportedly reached an agreement with the Locomotive Engineers’ Union, pertaining to the existing issued faced by the unions, following a discussion.

Accordingly, the Locomotive Engineers’ Union had met with the General Manager of Railways, during which their concerns and disparities were discussed, at length.

Following this discussion, it was agreed that proposals pertaining to the promotion of engine drivers are due to be presented before the Public Service Commission on Monday (26 Sep.).

Speaking in this regard, Chairman of the Locomotive Engineers’ Union Chandana Wiyanduwa opined that he is hopeful that the union would be provided with solutions for their issues soon.