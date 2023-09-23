Loss of over Rs. 1bn to be incurred by cancelling LG poll nominations  PAFFREL

September 23, 2023   12:42 pm

The People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) has claimed that the recent decision made to cancel the nominations submitted for the Local Government (LG) elections is likely to incur a loss of over Rs. 1 billion  to the state.

Commenting on the matter, Executive Director of PAFFREL, Rohana Hettiarachchi, stated that the relevant decision is not one that should have been made by the government at a time when the country is amidst an economic crisis.

“Who is going to be held responsible for the loss incurred to the state by making such decisions? Although the election is not going to be held right now, the LG polls need to be held at some point”, Hettiarachchi asserted, adding that the Election Commission of Sri Lanka has already spent large sums of money for the 2023 LG polls, including the printing of ballot papers.
On 20 September, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Council and Local Government unanimously consented to cancel the nominations submitted for the LG polls.

The relevant decision was reached upon consideration of the fact that those who have submitted nominations have faced great difficulties due to the postponement of the elections.

