Multiple vehicles damaged after bus-truck collision, 13 injured

September 23, 2023   06:25 pm

Thirteen persons were reportedly injured after a bus collided with a container truck in the Balummahara area in Gampaha.

The accident took place on Friday night (22 Sep.), along the Colombo – Kandy main road, when a bus travelling from Trincomalee to Colombo rear-ended a container truck stopped at a traffic light at the Balummahara junction.

Seven other vehicles had also reportedly been involved in the accident. 

The injured persons were immediately rushed to the Gampaha District Hospital, of whom 10 persons are still receiving treatment, police said.

The Yakkala Police assured, however, that none of the injured are in critical condition and further investigations into the accident are underway.

