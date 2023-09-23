Malaysian Police launch manhunt for two Sri Lankan nationals over triple homicide

September 23, 2023   10:19 pm

Police in Malaysia are on a manhunt for two Sri Lankan male suspects over their alleged involvement in the murders of three of their fellow countrymen at a shophouse on Perhentian Street in Lower Kovil Village, Sentul, foreign media reported. 

Malaysian national news agency “Bernama’ quoted Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid as saying that both suspects were staying at a married couple’s place on the second floor of the shophouse before the murder occurred.

The police found the bodies of three men piled on top of each other at the couple’s home, with their hands tied and their heads covered with plastic bags at 11:00 p.m. on Friday (22 Sep.), he said.

“Two victims were tenants renting a room within the premises, while the third victim was the couple’s son. Their ages range from their 20s to 40s. The neighbours reported the murders to the police after hearing shouts resembling a fight coming from the tenant’s unit,” he said at a press conference at the Sentul District police headquarters on Saturday (23 Sep.).

“The 40-year-old couple and their son had known the suspects, who are supposedly from Klang, for six months, and they stayed at their house for two days.

“The police believe that the two suspects planned the murders, and the motive behind this altercation is still under investigation,” he said, adding investigations were being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Allaudeen said the married couple have been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation, and all the bodies have been sent to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, for post-mortem.

