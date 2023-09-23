Two more suspects arrested for providing getaway car to police constable involved with Harak Kata

Two more suspects arrested for providing getaway car to police constable involved with Harak Kata

September 23, 2023   11:23 pm

Two more persons have been arrested in Weligama, Matara, in connection with aiding the the police constable who was complicit in notorious criminal figure “Harak Kata’s” recent escape attempt at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Accordingly, the arrested duo is believed to have provided the car to the police constable, to be used for the escape of ill-famed drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias ‘Harak Kata’, who reportedly tried to flee from CID custody on 10 September.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Sri Lanka Police were granted a 72-hour detention order to question two suspects who were arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division on Friday night (22 Sep.), also on suspicion of aiding the police constable in question.

The duo will be detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), according to police.

‘Harak Kata’, who was being interrogated by eight CID officers on 10 September, had reportedly laced the officers’ tea with poison, with the help of the Police Constable in question, during his questioning.

He had subsequently requested to go to the washroom, and was escorted out of the interrogation room with his aide – the constable, and another sub-inspector attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF), assigned for the suspect’s protection.
Although his handcuffs were removed at that point, the underworld kingpin had then walked out of the washroom acting as if he was still cuffed and had then attempted to snatch the STF officer’s firearm leading to a scuffle. 
A group of other officers were quick to arrive at the scene of the incident upon hearing the commotion and detained ‘Harak Kata’ in their custody.
Amidst the altercation, the constable in question had reportedly fled the CID premises and remains in hiding to date.
On 18 September, the mother and brother-in-law of the police constable were arrested. The police also obtained a 90-day detention to interrogate them.

Two more suspects arrested for providing ‘getaway car’ to police constable involved with “Harak Kata” 

Two more persons have been arrested in Weligama, Matara, in connection with aiding the police constable who was complicit in the notorious criminal figure “Harak Kata’s” recent escape attempt at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Accordingly, the arrested duo is believed to have provided the car to the police constable to escape after the failed escape bid of ill-famed drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias “Harak Kata”, who reportedly tried to flee from CID custody on 10 September.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Sri Lanka Police were granted a 72-hour detention order to question two suspects who were arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division on Friday night (22 Sep.), also on suspicion of aiding the police constable in question.

The duo will be detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), according to police.

‘Harak Kata’, who was being interrogated by eight CID officers on 10 September, had reportedly laced the officers’ tea with poison, with the help of the Police Constable in question, during his questioning.

He had subsequently requested to go to the washroom, and was escorted out of the interrogation room with his aide – the constable, and another sub-inspector attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF), assigned for the suspect’s protection.

Although his handcuffs were removed at that point, the underworld kingpin had then walked out of the washroom acting as if he was still cuffed and had then attempted to snatch the STF officer’s firearm leading to a scuffle. 

A group of other officers were quick to arrive at the scene of the incident upon hearing the commotion and detained ‘Harak Kata’ in their custody.

Amidst the altercation, the constable in question had reportedly fled the CID premises and remains in hiding to date.

On 18 September, the mother and brother-in-law of the police constable were arrested. The police also obtained a 90-day detention to interrogate them.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka repays entire USD 200mn loan from Bangladesh (English)

Sri Lanka repays entire USD 200mn loan from Bangladesh (English)

Sri Lanka repays entire USD 200mn loan from Bangladesh (English)

Sajith accuses current govt. of 'trying to curb people's freedom' (English)

Sajith accuses current govt. of 'trying to curb people's freedom' (English)

Sri Lanka wants 2024 'Summit of Future' to bring forward action-oriented outcome (English)

Sri Lanka wants 2024 'Summit of Future' to bring forward action-oriented outcome (English)

DDO program complete, debt restructuring to conclude by Q4 2023 - Semasinghe (English)

DDO program complete, debt restructuring to conclude by Q4 2023 - Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lankan Prof. Karu Esselles team wins 2023 Eureka Prize for Outstanding Science in Safeguarding Australia

Sri Lankan Prof. Karu Esselles team wins 2023 Eureka Prize for Outstanding Science in Safeguarding Australia

Three including doctor injured after being attacked at Wattegama Divisional Hospital

Three including doctor injured after being attacked at Wattegama Divisional Hospital

'None of these doctors were posted without reason, they are all doing their job' DGHS

'None of these doctors were posted without reason, they are all doing their job' DGHS

Meteorology Dept. chief explains waterspout seen in Bambalapitiya

Meteorology Dept. chief explains waterspout seen in Bambalapitiya