Two more suspects arrested for providing ‘getaway car’ to police constable involved with “Harak Kata” 

Two more persons have been arrested in Weligama, Matara, in connection with aiding the the police constable who was complicit in notorious criminal figure “Harak Kata’s” recent escape attempt at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Accordingly, the arrested duo is believed to have provided the car to the police constable, to be used for the escape of ill-famed drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias ‘Harak Kata’, who reportedly tried to flee from CID custody on 10 September.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Sri Lanka Police were granted a 72-hour detention order to question two suspects who were arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division on Friday night (22 Sep.), also on suspicion of aiding the police constable in question.

The duo will be detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), according to police.

‘Harak Kata’, who was being interrogated by eight CID officers on 10 September, had reportedly laced the officers’ tea with poison, with the help of the Police Constable in question, during his questioning.

He had subsequently requested to go to the washroom, and was escorted out of the interrogation room with his aide – the constable, and another sub-inspector attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF), assigned for the suspect’s protection.

Although his handcuffs were removed at that point, the underworld kingpin had then walked out of the washroom acting as if he was still cuffed and had then attempted to snatch the STF officer’s firearm leading to a scuffle.

A group of other officers were quick to arrive at the scene of the incident upon hearing the commotion and detained ‘Harak Kata’ in their custody.

Amidst the altercation, the constable in question had reportedly fled the CID premises and remains in hiding to date.

On 18 September, the mother and brother-in-law of the police constable were arrested. The police also obtained a 90-day detention to interrogate them.

