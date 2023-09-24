Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

September 24, 2023   08:07 am

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka repays entire USD 200mn loan from Bangladesh (English)

Sri Lanka repays entire USD 200mn loan from Bangladesh (English)

Sri Lanka repays entire USD 200mn loan from Bangladesh (English)

Sajith accuses current govt. of 'trying to curb people's freedom' (English)

Sajith accuses current govt. of 'trying to curb people's freedom' (English)

Sri Lanka wants 2024 'Summit of Future' to bring forward action-oriented outcome (English)

Sri Lanka wants 2024 'Summit of Future' to bring forward action-oriented outcome (English)

DDO program complete, debt restructuring to conclude by Q4 2023 - Semasinghe (English)

DDO program complete, debt restructuring to conclude by Q4 2023 - Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lankan Prof. Karu Esselles team wins 2023 Eureka Prize for Outstanding Science in Safeguarding Australia

Sri Lankan Prof. Karu Esselles team wins 2023 Eureka Prize for Outstanding Science in Safeguarding Australia

Three including doctor injured after being attacked at Wattegama Divisional Hospital

Three including doctor injured after being attacked at Wattegama Divisional Hospital

'None of these doctors were posted without reason, they are all doing their job' DGHS

'None of these doctors were posted without reason, they are all doing their job' DGHS

Meteorology Dept. chief explains waterspout seen in Bambalapitiya

Meteorology Dept. chief explains waterspout seen in Bambalapitiya