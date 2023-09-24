President Ranil returns after attending UNGA in New York

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has returned to the island this morning (24) after concluding his official visit to the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Wickremesinghe left the island on September 13 for Cuba in order to address the G77+China Leaders’ Summit themed “Current Development Challenges: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation”. The summit took place from September 15 and 16, 2023, in Havana.

Following his participation in the “G77 and China” Summit in Cuba, President Wickremesinghe arrived in New York, to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the President also held a series of bilateral meetings with several world leaders and influential figures including Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, US President Joe Biden, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland and a host of others.