Woman attacks husband to death with sharp weapon

September 24, 2023   10:19 am

A woman has attacked her husband to death with a sharp weapon in the Vijithapura area of Nuwara Eliya Police Division last night (23).

Police stated that the incident has taken place as a result of an escalated argument between the couple.

The 33-year-old victim, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time, had reportedly assaulted his wife after she had arrived home from work. Later, she had attacked him with a sharp weapon, the police said.

The body of the deceased person is placed at the scene of the incident under police security, while the Magistrate’s inquest and the post-mortem examination will be carried out today (24).

The 32-year-old suspect has been arrested and Nuwara Eliya Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

