Five arrested while packing Ice drugs at hostel of garment factory

September 24, 2023   11:12 am

Homagama Police have arrested five people who were packing ‘Ice’ drugs (Crystal methamphetamine) inside a hostel located within a garment factory in the Niandagala area of Homagama early this morning (24).

Police stated that the five arrested suspects include an individual known by the alias “Chukka”, said to be a brother-in-law of the notorious underworld figure known as “Handaya”, who is believed to be operating the drug racket in Sri Lanka from Dubai.

Police have also taken custody of 42 grams of ‘Ice’ drugs and Rs. 110,000 in cash which was found in the possession of the suspects as well as weighing scales, polythene bags, candles and other materials used for packaging the drugs, according to police.

The arrested suspects are to be produced before Homagama Magistrate’s Court today.

