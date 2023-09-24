Two dead, 03 injured in head-on collision between three-wheeler and bus

Two dead, 03 injured in head-on collision between three-wheeler and bus

September 24, 2023   11:48 am

Two individuals are reported dead, while three others were injured after a three-wheeler collided with a private passenger transport bus in the Beligamuwa area of Galewela on the Dambulla – Kurunegala main road this morning (24).

The three injured individuals, including a male, female and a child, who were in critical condition, have been referred to the Dambulla Base Hospital after initially being admitted to the Galewela Hospital, Ada Derana reporter said.

The two deceased males, aged 31 and 34, have been identified as residents of the Arachchikattuwa area while their bodies have been placed in the Galewela Hospital, according to the reporter.

Police stated that the head-on collision is suspected to have occurred as a result of the driver of the three-wheeler falling asleep while driving.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lanka repays entire USD 200mn loan from Bangladesh (English)

Sri Lanka repays entire USD 200mn loan from Bangladesh (English)

Sajith accuses current govt. of 'trying to curb people's freedom' (English)

Sajith accuses current govt. of 'trying to curb people's freedom' (English)

Sri Lanka wants 2024 'Summit of Future' to bring forward action-oriented outcome (English)

Sri Lanka wants 2024 'Summit of Future' to bring forward action-oriented outcome (English)

DDO program complete, debt restructuring to conclude by Q4 2023 - Semasinghe (English)

DDO program complete, debt restructuring to conclude by Q4 2023 - Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lankan Prof. Karu Esselles team wins 2023 Eureka Prize for Outstanding Science in Safeguarding Australia

Sri Lankan Prof. Karu Esselles team wins 2023 Eureka Prize for Outstanding Science in Safeguarding Australia

Three including doctor injured after being attacked at Wattegama Divisional Hospital

Three including doctor injured after being attacked at Wattegama Divisional Hospital

'None of these doctors were posted without reason, they are all doing their job' DGHS

'None of these doctors were posted without reason, they are all doing their job' DGHS