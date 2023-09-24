Two dead, 03 injured in head-on collision between three-wheeler and bus

Two individuals are reported dead, while three others were injured after a three-wheeler collided with a private passenger transport bus in the Beligamuwa area of Galewela on the Dambulla – Kurunegala main road this morning (24).

The three injured individuals, including a male, female and a child, who were in critical condition, have been referred to the Dambulla Base Hospital after initially being admitted to the Galewela Hospital, Ada Derana reporter said.

The two deceased males, aged 31 and 34, have been identified as residents of the Arachchikattuwa area while their bodies have been placed in the Galewela Hospital, according to the reporter.

Police stated that the head-on collision is suspected to have occurred as a result of the driver of the three-wheeler falling asleep while driving.