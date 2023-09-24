SLTB bus driver abducted in Gampola

A 46-year-old bus driver has been abducted in the Gampola area this morning (24), the police said.

Police mentioned that a group of individuals, who arrived in a van, had intercepted the bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), which was travelling from Mawela to Gampola, and abducted the driver.

The bus driver in question has been identified as a resident of the Wattegama area, according to police.

The motive behind the abduction has not been revealed yet, while Gampola Police has initiated investigations regarding the incident.