Asian Games 2023: Sri Lanka women to face India in final after 6-wicket win over Pakistan

September 24, 2023   03:05 pm

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket event semi-final to face India in the gold medal match tomorrow (25). 

Earlier in the day, the Indian Women took Bangladesh with a nine-wicket margin to clinch the spot in the final.

In the second semi-final, the Sri Lankan women won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. 

Justifying this decision, Inoshi Priyadharshani gave an early breakthrough after dismissing Sidra Ameen in the third over. The dismissal triggered a batting crisis for the Pakistanis as no batter could get going and manage a score over 16. 

Further, Udeshika Prabodhani’s three-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka restrict Pakistan to 75-9 in 20 overs to set up a comfortable chase. 

Despite losing early wickets, steady knocks by Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshi de Silva carried the Sri Lankans over the finish line to register a six-wicket win and qualify for the final. 

In the gold medal match, Sri Lanka and India will lock horns at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou on September 25. 

Pakistan will lock horns against Bangladesh in the 3rd Place Playoff game for the bronze medal.

--Agencies

