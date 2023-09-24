HC Moragoda inspects progress of renovation work at SLBPR in New Delhi

HC Moragoda inspects progress of renovation work at SLBPR in New Delhi

September 24, 2023   03:27 pm

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda inspected the progress of the ongoing renovation work at the Sri Lanka Buddhist Pilgrims Rest (SLBPR) in New Delhi.

The Pilgrims’ Rest which is located very close to the New Delhi main Railway Station functions under the High Commission of Sri Lanka in India. With a view to offering a better service to a large number of Sri Lankan and foreign pilgrims visiting India to pay homage to sacred Buddhist sites, the High Commission initiated the much-needed renovation work to the existing SLBPR infrastructure facilities in June this year.

High Commissioner Moragoda, during the inspection tour met with the technical officials and the team involved in the renovation work and extended his appreciation for their hard work and dedication. He also emphasized the importance of completing the renovation work by the first week of November as planned.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by the senior officials of the High Commission on this inspection tour.

