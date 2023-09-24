Mother and son arrested with heroin in Piliyandala

Mother and son arrested with heroin in Piliyandala

September 24, 2023   06:34 pm

Police have arrested a 39-year-old woman who had allegedly engaged in drug trafficking on a large scale with her 23-year-old son along with a haul of heroin in Piliyandala, the police said.

Police had carried out a random inspection of the motorcycle the two were travelling on, and questioned the young man on a suspicion due to a change in his behaviour at the time, according to police.

There, the police officers have found 14 grams and 910 milligrams of heroin in the possession of the arrested woman, who is said to be the mother of the youth.

Later on, police also took custody of more drugs which were found when their residence was searched.

The haul of drugs is estimated to be worth over Rs. 01 million in total, according to the police.

Piliyandala Police have uncovered that the duo have been carrying out drug-dealing activities with the help of a notorious drug trafficker named “Nilanga,” who is currently hiding in Dubai.

