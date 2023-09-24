Planters Association says unproductive rubber lands can be utilized for palm cultivation to save forex

The Chairman of the Planters’ Association of Ceylon, Senaka Alawattegama says that the country should focus on profitable industries such as palm cultivation as a measure in the agriculture sector to retain the foreign currency outflow and earn more foreign income by catering to the international market.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Planters’ Association, Mr. Alawattegama further stressed that the unproductive rubber plantation lands can be converted to palm cultivation and that, however, government officials are still not cooperating even with the positive feedback from the President Ranil Wickremesinghe regarding the proposal.

“This can be accomplished by simply phasing out unproductive and unprofitable rubber”, he said.

“At present, Sri Lanka consumes 220,000 Metric Tonnes of palm oil, but only 12% is produced locally. In 2023, the import bill associated with palm oil is approximately USD 300 million.”

“We could’ve substituted this with local production, but are simply choosing not to, based on what will benefit the fund-raising efforts of some activist groups and politicians alone”, he alleged.

“We must be able to formulate policy based on facts and data, not slogans and other propaganda.”

Speaking further, the Planters’ Association Chairman emphasized that they have consistently provided evidence on how palm can be grown ethically and sustainably without harming the environment, adding that their contention today is that not only should the oil palm cultivation ban be completely reversed, it must also be sustainably expanded for regional plantation companies and small-holders alike.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Dewi Tobing says that Indonesia is ready to provide expert knowledge to the plantation sector in the country, and come into partnership to combine the output of the agri products of both countries to cater to the growing international demand.

“Indonesia already experiencing how beneficial it is to the Indonesian economy and also to the people”, she said.

“Indonesia is really keen to support Sri Lanka especially the expertise and knowledge of palm oil, which we already have.”

“It shouldn’t be competition, but a partnership”, Tobing added.