Wanindu likely to miss ICC World Cup due to hamstring injury  report

Wanindu likely to miss ICC World Cup due to hamstring injury  report

September 24, 2023   09:26 pm

After sustaining a grade 3 hamstring strain, Sri Lanka spin bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is likely to miss out on the ICC Cricket World Cup in India starting from October 5 onwards. As per ESPNCricinfo, he may even need surgery to fully heal from the injury.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and spinner Maheesh Theekshana are still recovering from injuries. However, there is a better chance that those two will play a part in the World Cup. The chairperson of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) medical committee Arjuna de Silva said that “medically it seems unlikely that Wanindu will be fit” for much of the duration of the marquee tournament.

He could be picked by selectors though, with hopes that he will be available at the end of the round-robin stage. But as per medical advice, such a move would be a significant risk. Hasaranga also missed out on the Asia Cup, where the Lankan Lions lost to India in the finals. Chameera is bowling in the nets and increasing his workload while recovering from a pectoral injury. However, Theekshana is currently in rehab after straining his hamstring in the Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan.

Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara, who missed the Asia Cup due to injury, are now practically back to full health, according to da Silva. Sri Lanka will start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 7 in Delhi.

Source: ANI
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.09.24

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.09.24

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.09.24

Health Minister speaks out on doctors leaving the country for higher wages

Health Minister speaks out on doctors leaving the country for higher wages

Sri Lanka will be eligible to receive IMF's second loan tranche after Tuesday's discussion  State Minister

Sri Lanka will be eligible to receive IMF's second loan tranche after Tuesday's discussion  State Minister

SLTB employee stabbed and abducted while traveling in bus at Gampola

SLTB employee stabbed and abducted while traveling in bus at Gampola

State Minister's father-in-law gunned down inside his car in Galle

State Minister's father-in-law gunned down inside his car in Galle

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.24

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.24

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.24

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.24