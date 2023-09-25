Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

September 25, 2023   07:44 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

