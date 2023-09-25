Six arrested over attack on police officers in Mount Lavinia

Police have arrested 06 individuals who allegedly assaulted a group of police officers at the Mount Lavinia Beach.

Police Headquarters stated that a group of police officers had visited the location on information that a group of intoxicated individuals were swimming in a dangerous area at the beach, and had warned them.

However, a heated situation has arisen then as the group of people in question had behaved in an aggressive manner.

The suspects had allegedly attacked the police officers who were trying to control the situation, the police said.

Two police officers who were attacked by the arrested individuals have been admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.

Six suspects aged between 16 and 30 years have been arrested in relation to the incident, according to police.