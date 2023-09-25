Police issue special notice to supermarkets on thefts

Police issue special notice to supermarkets on thefts

September 25, 2023   10:04 am

Sri Lanka Police says that if any incident of theft or other illegal activity occurs at any retail establishment including supermarkets, the public is advised to control the involved parties through security officers and to inform the police.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa emphasized that no one can assault another individual over the offence of stealing goods or breaking the law in any other way.

Joining a press conference held in Colombo, SSP Thalduwa expressed that assaulting suspects is ‘obviously unacceptable’, adding that if any such incident is reported, the employees of the relevant institution involved with the incident will be arrested and legal action will be initiated against them.

“I request the managers and higher officials in such companies to pay special attention in this regard. They have been instructed that in the instance of any such situation, they are to control the involved parties through the security officers and to notify the police.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Unproductive rubber lands can be utilized for palm cultivation to save forex - Planters' Association (English)

Unproductive rubber lands can be utilized for palm cultivation to save forex - Planters' Association (English)

Sri Lanka's coastal area is open for long-term investments  State Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's coastal area is open for long-term investments  State Minister (English)

IMF negotiations are happening successfully  Ranjith Siyambalapitiya (English)

IMF negotiations are happening successfully  Ranjith Siyambalapitiya (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.09.24

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.09.24

Health Minister speaks out on doctors leaving the country for higher wages

Health Minister speaks out on doctors leaving the country for higher wages

Sri Lanka will be eligible to receive IMF's second loan tranche after Tuesday's discussion  State Minister

Sri Lanka will be eligible to receive IMF's second loan tranche after Tuesday's discussion  State Minister

SLTB employee stabbed and abducted while traveling in bus at Gampola

SLTB employee stabbed and abducted while traveling in bus at Gampola