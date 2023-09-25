Police issue special notice to supermarkets on thefts

Sri Lanka Police says that if any incident of theft or other illegal activity occurs at any retail establishment including supermarkets, the public is advised to control the involved parties through security officers and to inform the police.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa emphasized that no one can assault another individual over the offence of stealing goods or breaking the law in any other way.

Joining a press conference held in Colombo, SSP Thalduwa expressed that assaulting suspects is ‘obviously unacceptable’, adding that if any such incident is reported, the employees of the relevant institution involved with the incident will be arrested and legal action will be initiated against them.

“I request the managers and higher officials in such companies to pay special attention in this regard. They have been instructed that in the instance of any such situation, they are to control the involved parties through the security officers and to notify the police.”