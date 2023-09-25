15 injured in head-on collision of two buses at Wewaldeniya

At least 15 individuals have been injured in a head-on collision involving two passenger transport buses on the Colombo – Kandy main road early this morning (Sep 25).

The accident has taken place at around 3.45 a.m. today, in the Thiththawelmankada area of Weweldeniya, Ada Derana reporter said.

Fifteen individuals who sustained injuries in the accident have been admitted to the Wathupitiwala Hospital for treatment.

The accident has occurred as a private bus travelling from Welimada to Colombo had collided with another bus which was stopped on a side of the road, according to the reporter.