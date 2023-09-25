Polish woman drowns in sea off Mango Beach

A foreign national woman and her boyfriend were reportedly swept away by strong waves while bathing in a dangerous area of the sea at Mango Beach in Tangalle last evening (24).

Later, local residents had rescued the two foreign nationals and rushed them to Tangalle Hospital for treatment where the woman was pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 22-year-old citizen of Poland, according to police.

Her body has been placed at the Tangalle Hospital, while Tangalle Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.