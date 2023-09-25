Ex-cricketer Sachithra Senanayake released on bail

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake, who was remanded over the allegations of match-fixing, has been granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Issuing the order, the magistrate explained that the defendant would be released on bail since the facts have not been uncovered that the accused had influenced any of the witnesses during the investigation period.

However, the overseas travel ban imposed on him will continue to remain in effect, on the orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Senanayake was arrested on 06 September, after he reportedly surrendered to the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry, over match-fixing allegations levelled against him.

The 38-year-old had allegedly approached two cricketers participating in the first edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020 via phone calls from Dubai, instigating them to ‘fix’ matches during the tournament.

The Lanka Premier League was held from November 27 to December 17, 2020 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

In 2020, a media report had alleged that the 38-year-old had contacted two cricketers participating in the first edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020 instigating them into corrupt practices in the inaugural LPL tournament, through phone calls made from Dubai.

The former Sri Lanka off-spinner however had refuted the allegations while claiming that they were attempts to defame and slander him. He vehemently denied any connection to him over the allegations.