Nurses to stage protest near Health Ministry tomorrow

The All Ceylon Nurses’ Association says that a massive protest has been planned in front of the Ministry of Health tomorrow (26), against the alleged actions taken to covertly amend the constitution of the nurses.

President of the association S.B. Mediwatta expressed that the authorities who have no need to solve the crisis that has arisen in hospitals due to the shortage of nursing staff, have secretly prepared a draft related to amending the nursing constitution.

However, Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella mentioned that the government is taking necessary steps to correct the weaknesses in the country’s health system, in consideration of the economic crisis prevailing in the country.