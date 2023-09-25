Issuing of vehicle revenue licenses in Western Province temporarily suspended

The Ministry of Transport states that the issuance of vehicle revenue licenses in the Western Province will be temporarily suspended, owing to an upgrading of the computer system.

Issuing a statement, the Secretary of the Ministry of Transport has announced that the issuing of revenue licenses will be suspended from September 27 to October 02, 2023.

Accordingly, the vehicle revenue licenses which are set to expire during the period starting from September 26 can be renewed without paying the late penalties, until October 10.

Meanwhile, the issuance of vehicle revenue licenses online through www.motortraffic.wp.gov.lk, the official website of the Department of Motor Traffic has been temporarily suspended from midnight yesterday (24) until October 06, 2023.