UKs child serial killer Lucy Letby to face retrial over attempted murder charge

UKs child serial killer Lucy Letby to face retrial over attempted murder charge

September 25, 2023   06:18 pm

UK’s serial killer nurse Lucy Letby will face a retrial on an outstanding charge of attempting to murder a baby girl.

Letby, 33, was sentenced to a whole life order after being convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital, in 2015 and 2016.

However, the jury at Manchester Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder.

A provisional trial date of 10 June 2024 at the same court was fixed.

The former neonatal nurse, originally from Hereford, attended the hour-long hearing via videolink from a conference room at HMP New Hall in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.
Sat behind a desk, Letby spoke only to confirm her name and that she could see and hear the proceedings.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it was seeking a retrial on one of the outstanding charges - that Letby attempted to murder a baby girl, known as Baby K, in February 2016.

Nicholas Johnson KC, prosecuting, confirmed the Crown was not pursuing a retrial on the other five outstanding allegations involving two baby girls and two baby boys.

It was estimated the retrial would last up to three weeks.

‘Met with families’

Her barrister told the court Letby, who was acquitted of two counts of attempted murder by the jury, maintained her innocence on all charges.

Letby lodged an appeal against her convictions at the Court of Appeal earlier this month.

Jonathan Storer, chief crown prosecutor, said decisions on whether to seek retrials were “extremely complex and difficult”.

“Before reaching our conclusions, we listened carefully to the views of the families affected, police and prosecution counsel,” he said.

“Many competing factors were considered, including the evidence heard by the court during the long trial and its impact on our legal test for proceeding with a prosecution.

“We have met with all the families affected by these decisions to explain how they were reached.”

Source: BBC
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.25

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.25

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.25

Final discussion of IMF's first review to be held tomorrow IMF

Final discussion of IMF's first review to be held tomorrow IMF

President Ranil criticizes Sri Lanka's current education system

President Ranil criticizes Sri Lanka's current education system

SLTB bus driver abducted in Gampola appears at police station after escaping

SLTB bus driver abducted in Gampola appears at police station after escaping

Kenyan passenger arrested with 4kg of cocaine at BIA in Katunayake

Kenyan passenger arrested with 4kg of cocaine at BIA in Katunayake

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Unproductive rubber lands can be utilized for palm cultivation to save forex - Planters' Association (English)

Unproductive rubber lands can be utilized for palm cultivation to save forex - Planters' Association (English)