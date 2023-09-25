Three Sri Lankans found dead in Malaysia murdered by suffocation: Police

September 25, 2023   09:42 pm

The three Sri Lankans found dead at a premises in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur were believed to have been suffocated to death using plastic bags.

Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said police have yet to ascertain the motive behind the killings.

“The cause of death is (the victims) were suffocated in plastic bags,” he told the New Straits Times.

Sukarno said police have informed the Sri Lankan embassy in Malaysia on the matter.

When contacted by the NST, however, the embassy kept mum on the updates of the case.

It was reported that three Sri Lankan men were found dead with their hands and feet tied and their heads covered in plastic in a house in Jalan Perhentian Kampung Kovil Hilir, Sentul.

Screams believed to be from a fight led to the discovery of the bodies that were found stacked in the house’s store, with one of them naked.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid had said police received a call from the public informing them that there had been a fight at a residence at a lot about 11pm that night.

Source: New Straits Times

--Agencies

