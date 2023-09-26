Showers expected in several parts of the country

September 26, 2023   07:35 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers may occur in Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. 

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil may be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle  may be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

