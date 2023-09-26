Minor tremor reported in Buttala

A minor tremor with a magnitude of 2.4 in the Richter Scale has been reported in the Buttala area.

According to the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau, the minor tremor had been recorded at around 11.20 p.m. yesterday (25).

All four seismic stations in the country have recorded the minor tremor which had occurred in an area about one kilometer deep inside the earth.

However, there have been no reports of any damages due to this minor tremor.