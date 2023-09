15-member Sri Lanka squad named for ICC World Cup 2023

The approved Sri Lanka squad taking part in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has been announced.

Accordingly Dasun Shanaka will remain as the captain of the squad for the tournament.

The 15-member squad is as follows;

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Mendis

Pathum Nissanka

Kusal Janith

Dimuth Karunaratne

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Dunith Wellalage

Kasun Rajitha

Matheesha Pathirana

Lahiru Kumara

Wanindu Hasaranga (subject to fitness)

Maheesh Theekshana (subject to fitness)

Dilshan Madushanka (subject to fitness)

Meanwhile, Dushan Hemantha and Chamika Karunaratne have been named as travelling reserves.