Issuance of vehicle revenue licenses in two more provinces suspended

September 26, 2023   11:46 am

The issuance of vehicle revenue licenses in the Southern Province will also be temporarily suspended following the suspension in the Western Province, owing to an upgrading of the computer system.

Issuing a statement, Chief Secretary of the Southern Province Sumith Alahakoon has announced that the revenue licenses will be suspended from tomorrow (Sep 27) until October 02.

Accordingly, issuing the vehicle revenue licenses in the Southern Province will re-commence at all regional offices and the Motor Traffic Department’s Southern Province branch on October 02, 2023.

Meanwhile, the issuance of vehicle revenue licenses online has been temporarily suspended from midnight on Sunday (Sep 24) until midnight on October 06, 2023.

Furthermore, it has been decided not to charge late penalties for revenue licenses that expire between tomorrow (27) and October 06 in order to minimize the inconvenience caused to vehicle owners.

In addition, the issuing of vehicle revenue licenses in the Central Province will also be suspended temporarily from tomorrow (27), until October 02.

