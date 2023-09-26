2024 Budget proposals to be presented to Parliament in November

Budget proposals for the year 2024 are due to be presented before the Parliament on 13 November by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilisation and National Policies.

Accordingly, the proposal will be presented before the House on 13 November, while voting on the third reading has been scheduled for 13 December, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said.