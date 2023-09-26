2024 Budget proposals to be presented to Parliament in November

2024 Budget proposals to be presented to Parliament in November

September 26, 2023   12:26 pm

Budget proposals for the year 2024 are due to be presented before the Parliament on 13 November by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilisation and National Policies.

Accordingly, the proposal will be presented before the House on 13 November, while voting on the third reading has been scheduled for 13 December, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

SLTB bus driver abducted in Gampola appears at police station (English)

SLTB bus driver abducted in Gampola appears at police station (English)

Global oil prices steady as Russia eases fuel export ban (English)

Global oil prices steady as Russia eases fuel export ban (English)

JVP leader Anura Kumara on why elections are being sabotaged (English)

JVP leader Anura Kumara on why elections are being sabotaged (English)

President says not satisfied with the present education system in Sri Lanka (English)

President says not satisfied with the present education system in Sri Lanka (English)

Journalist arrested for allegedly aiding 'Manna Ramesh' over Thalduwa shooting

Journalist arrested for allegedly aiding 'Manna Ramesh' over Thalduwa shooting

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake released on bail

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake released on bail

Former Senior DIG Lalith Jayasinghe sentenced to 5 years in prison

Former Senior DIG Lalith Jayasinghe sentenced to 5 years in prison