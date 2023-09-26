New law by end of 2023 to transform Port City into Colombo Financial Zone

A new law is set to be introduced to transform the Colombo Port City into a ‘Financial Zone’, President Ranil Wickremesinghe revealed today (26 Sep.).

Speaking at the 2023 Commercial Mediation Symposium held at the Hilton Hotel in Colombo this afternoon, the Head of State revealed that the new legislation would transform Port City into the ‘Colombo Financial Zone’, granting it jurisdiction over offshore activities.

The relevant new law is expected to be enacted by the end of 2023, President Wickremesinghe said.