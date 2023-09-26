Sinopec officially launches operations in Sri Lanka

Sinopec officially launches operations in Sri Lanka

September 26, 2023   03:40 pm

Chinese oil and gas company Sinopec officially launched their retail fuel operations in Sri Lanka at an event held in Colombo on Monday evening (25 Sep.), marking a historic energy partnership and investment.

Sinopec is set to operate through 150 fuel stations assigned by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) initially, while 50 new fuel stations will also be established.

“The energy partnership will strengthen the availability of fuel, quality of fuel & affordability of fuel”, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said in a statement on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

China’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, Executive Director of Sinopec Fuel Oil Sales Yang Junze, and officials representing  Ministries, government institutes, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, the Sinopec group were present at the event, along with industry stakeholders and Sinopec dealership partners.

