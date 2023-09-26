Four excise officers suspended over abduction and assault of Beedi manufacturer

The excise officers have been suspended over their involvement in the abduction and assault of a ‘Beedi’ manufacturer in Walasmulla area and their attempt to solicit a bribe.

The Commissioner General of Excise has taken necessary measures to suspend the suspected officers, on the directives of Finance State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

Siyambalapitiya has given further instructions to take legal action against these officers regardless of their ranks.

As the ‘Beedi’ manufacturer’s license had expired on June 26, a group of excise officers including the OIC of Tangalle Excise Station had visited his house on September 18.

They had threatened to file a case against the ‘Beedi’ manufacturer for his failure to renew the license. However, they had later demanded a bribe of Rs. 1.4 million to resolve the matter without seeking legal action against him.

On account of the ‘Beedi’ manufacturer’s refusal to pay the bribe, the excise officers had abducted him in a three-wheeler and assaulted him, and robbed him of Rs. 1 million. The assault was captured by a nearby CCTV.

Tangalle crimes investigation unit had initiated investigations into the incident after a complaint was filed before the Walasmulla police station.

On Monday (Sept. 25), five individuals including the OIC, two officers and the driver of the Tangalle Excise Station were arrested along with an army sergeant.

After being produced before the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court, the suspects were remanded until October 05.