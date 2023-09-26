Sri Lanka announce official 2023 World Cup squad, Wanindu replaced by Dushan Hemantha
September 26, 2023 06:36 pm
A 15-member squad has been officially announced by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Accordingly, the following squad, selected by the SLC Cricket Selection Committee, will take part in the World Cup due to be held in India from 05 October to 19 November:
1. Dasun Shanaka - Captain
2. Kusal Mendis – Vice Captain
3. Kusal Perera
4. Pathum Nissanka
5. Dimuth Karunaratne
6. Sadeera Samarawickrama
7. Charith Asalanka
8. Dhananjaya de Silva
9. Dushan Hemantha
10. Maheesh Theekshana
11. Dunith Wellalage
12. Kasun Rajitha
13. Matheesha Pathirana
14. Lahiru Kumara
15. Dilshan Madushanka
Travelling Reserve
1. Chamika Karunaratne
Wanindu Hasaranga has not been included in the squad on account of the fact that he is stil recovering from an injury. In the event he is declared fit to play during the tournament, however, Hasaranga will be considered as a replacement if another squad member is injured during play, SLC said in an official statement.