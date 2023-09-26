One dead, another injured in explosion at Kalpitiya Air Force firing range

One dead, another injured in explosion at Kalpitiya Air Force firing range

September 26, 2023   07:32 pm

An explosion reported at the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Field Firing Range in Kandakuliya, Kalpitiya a short while ago (26 Sep.) has left one dead, and another injured, Sri Lanka Police confirmed.

Accordingly, an explosion which had occurred at the Air Force Field Firing Range in Kalpitiya, has resulted in the death of an airman (28) and injured another, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Investigations into the cause of the explosion are underway, he added.

