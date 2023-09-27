Showery conditions to enhance in South-western part of country

Showery conditions to enhance in South-western part of country

September 27, 2023   07:16 am

The Department of Meteorology says showery conditions in the South-western part of the country are expected to be enhanced up to some extent today and the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. 

Heavy showers about 100mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. 

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 55-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending fromPuttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

FR petition filed against domestic debt restructuring program over EPF

Deep concerns about cancer treatment delivery as 3 Linear Accelerators remain out of order

Sri Lankan housemaid in Saudi Arabia forced to swallow metal nails by employer

Two men steal Rs. 7.4 million at gunpoint from furniture shop in Meegoda

Sri Lankas merchandise exports up by 6.98% in Aug. 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka to enter into loan agreement with ADB to obtain USD 200mn (English)

President Ranil to deliver 2024 Budget speech on November 13 (English)

