Former MP Nishantha Muthuhettigama, who was remanded in custody over allegations of illegally assembling a jeep, has been granted bail by the Galle Chief Magistrate, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, he has been released on two surety bails of Rs. 5 million each and a cash bail of Rs. 50,000.

Meanwhile, the relevant case has been ordered to be recalled on February 02, 2024.