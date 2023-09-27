President Ranil leaves for Germany to attend Berlin Global Dialogue

President Ranil leaves for Germany to attend Berlin Global Dialogue

September 27, 2023   11:17 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has left the island early this morning (Sep 27) for Germany to attend the Berlin Global Dialogue which is scheduled to be held on September 28 and 29, 2023 in Berlin.

The Berlin Global Dialogue is an international forum that unites leaders from business and policy aiming at finding global solutions to the current geopolitical and economic challenges.

This year’s event will be participated by several international delegations including President of International Bank of America Bernard Mensah, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Matt Brittin, the President of EMEA, Google.

The Sri Lankan Head of the State is scheduled to make the opening remarks at the Leaders’ Dialogue session on the first day of the conference where he will talk about climate change and debt restructuring, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Moreover, Wickremesinghe will also hold talks with multiple political and business leaders of Germany including the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the dialogue, according to the PMD.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe has been appointed as the Acting Finance Minister to oversee the matters of the office in the absence of President Wickremesinghe.

