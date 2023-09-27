Sri Lanka Railways to increase ticket inspections

The Department of Railways says it has taken steps to increase inspections to detect commuters who are travelling by train without purchasing tickets.

The relevant inspections are to be carried out mainly at Maradana and Colombo Fort railway stations.

The ticket-inspection activities of railway passengers had been temporarily halted during the Covid-19 pandemic, which had resulted in an increase of commuters traveling by train without tickets, the Railway Department mentioned.

Meanwhile, nearly Rs. 225,000 have been collected as fines from the passengers who had travelled without obtaining tickets at the Maradana Railway Station so far, during the period starting from August, according to the Railway Station Masters’ Association.

General Secretary of the association Kasun Chamara emphasized that these fines have been collected from a total of 72 passengers who had travelled by train without obtaining tickets.