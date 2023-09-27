Agreement reached to appoint over 4,700 school principals

The Supreme Court today (27) ordered the Ministry of Education to take measures to make the appointments for the Grade III positions in the principal service, in accordance with the agreement reached by the relevant stakeholders.

Accordingly, an agreement has been reached before the Supreme Courts to make 4,718 appointments to the aforesaid positions.

The Supreme Court has issued this order after considering certain Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed with regard to the appointments to the Grade III positions in the principal service.