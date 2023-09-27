Cabinet paper submitted on tax-free import of vehicle parts?

A cabinet paper pertaining to the tax-free importation of vehicle parts for one company registered under the Board of Investment (BOI) has reportedly been submitted, the Vehicle Importers’ Association of Sri Lanka claimed.

Speaking on the matter, President of the Association, Indika Sampath Merinchige, opined that the proposed move would incur a great loss in the taxes earned through these imports.

Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today (27 Sep.), Merinchige further explained “This would give them a special permit to assemble vehicles in Sri Lanka. They can import the parts without taxes, and export them without taxes”.