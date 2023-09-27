Advisory issued for heavy rain in parts of the island

September 27, 2023   03:00 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ level advisory for heavy rainfall in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Accordingly, due to active Southwest Monsoon conditions over the island, prevailing showery condition in south-western part of the Island is likely to continue further, the Met. Department said.

Meanwhile, heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, according to the department.

