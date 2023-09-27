Five get death penalty for transporting over 150kg of heroin in 2019

Five get death penalty for transporting over 150kg of heroin in 2019

September 27, 2023   06:11 pm

The Colombo High Court on Wednesday (27 Sep.) sentenced five persons to death over charges of transporting a haul of heroin in a fishing vessel in 2019.

The capital punishment was served by Colombo High Court Judge Namal Ballale when the case was taken up in court today.

Announcing the verdict, Justice Ballale stated that the charges filed by the Attorney General against the defendants have been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The five accused had been charged with transporting over 152 kilograms of heroin in a fishing vessel, and were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy during a raid carried out in sea area off Ratmalana in 2019.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.27

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.27

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.27

Despite early signs of stabilization, full economic recovery not yet assured - IMF delegation in Sri Lanka

Despite early signs of stabilization, full economic recovery not yet assured - IMF delegation in Sri Lanka

Special IMF Press Briefing on first review of Sri Lankas EFF programme - LIVE

Special IMF Press Briefing on first review of Sri Lankas EFF programme - LIVE

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.27

National Peoples Power party assures support to GMOA both within and outside of Parliament

National Peoples Power party assures support to GMOA both within and outside of Parliament

Sri Lanka welcomes the one millionth tourist of 2023

Sri Lanka welcomes the one millionth tourist of 2023

Sri Lanka hopeful of crossing 1.5 million tourist arrivals in 2023  SLTDA

Sri Lanka hopeful of crossing 1.5 million tourist arrivals in 2023  SLTDA

High number of measles cases reported in Gothatuwa, Kolonnawa and Dehiwala

High number of measles cases reported in Gothatuwa, Kolonnawa and Dehiwala