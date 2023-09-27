Five get death penalty for transporting over 150kg of heroin in 2019

The Colombo High Court on Wednesday (27 Sep.) sentenced five persons to death over charges of transporting a haul of heroin in a fishing vessel in 2019.

The capital punishment was served by Colombo High Court Judge Namal Ballale when the case was taken up in court today.

Announcing the verdict, Justice Ballale stated that the charges filed by the Attorney General against the defendants have been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The five accused had been charged with transporting over 152 kilograms of heroin in a fishing vessel, and were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy during a raid carried out in sea area off Ratmalana in 2019.