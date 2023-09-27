Defence Ministry updates conditions on regulation and registration of private security agencies

The Ministry of Defence says it has taken steps to update the licensing conditions for the regulation and registration of private security agencies currently registered under the ministry, pursuant to the Private Security Agencies Regularization Act No. 45 of 1998.

Accordingly, all registered institutions must submit applications for the extension for the next 02 years three months before the expiration of the license, the Ministry of Defence announced.

Meanwhile, operating without a valid license is an offence punishable under the Private Security Agencies Regulating Act No. 45 of 1998, it warned.

Further information and applications for extension of private security agency license and registration can be obtained by visiting the Defence Ministry’s official website through www.defence.lk.