100mm rainfall possible in parts of the island today

September 28, 2023   07:01 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Heavy showers of about 100mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times.

Meanwhile, the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

