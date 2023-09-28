Sports Minister says finances received by SLC should be looked into

Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe has emphasized the importance of investigating if the funds received by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are utilized to produce talented players.

The Minister has further underscored that the current national cricket team has the capacity and the talent to defeat any team in the world.

He also noted that, in particular, during the time of former captain Arjuna Ranatunga, the Sri Lankan cricket team was capable of easily defeating the Indian team, adding that this capability can be restored in the current team as well.