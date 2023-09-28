Sports Minister says finances received by SLC should be looked into

Sports Minister says finances received by SLC should be looked into

September 28, 2023   10:21 am

Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe has emphasized the importance of investigating if the funds received by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are utilized to produce talented players.

The Minister has further underscored that the current national cricket team has the capacity and the talent to defeat any team in the world.

He also noted that, in particular, during the time of former captain Arjuna Ranatunga, the Sri Lankan cricket team was capable of easily defeating the Indian team, adding that this capability can be restored in the current team as well.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka hopeful of crossing 1.5 million tourist arrivals in 2023  SLTDA (English)

Sri Lanka hopeful of crossing 1.5 million tourist arrivals in 2023  SLTDA (English)

Sri Lanka hopeful of crossing 1.5 million tourist arrivals in 2023  SLTDA (English)

Colombo's consumer price inflation eases to 1.3% in September (English)

Colombo's consumer price inflation eases to 1.3% in September (English)

President Ranil leaves for Germany to attend Berlin Global Dialogue (English)

President Ranil leaves for Germany to attend Berlin Global Dialogue (English)

Despite early signs of stabilization, full economic recovery not yet assured - IMF (English)

Despite early signs of stabilization, full economic recovery not yet assured - IMF (English)

Need Colombo to be a 24-hour city where tourists can enjoy whatever they need  Diana Gamage

Need Colombo to be a 24-hour city where tourists can enjoy whatever they need  Diana Gamage

Colombo identified as a city with severe acute malnutrition

Colombo identified as a city with severe acute malnutrition

TID and CCD further investigate notorious criminal Harak Kata's bid to escape

TID and CCD further investigate notorious criminal Harak Kata's bid to escape

Despite early signs of stabilization, full economic recovery not yet assured - IMF delegation in Sri Lanka

Despite early signs of stabilization, full economic recovery not yet assured - IMF delegation in Sri Lanka