Defence Ministry issues notice on firearm license renewal for 2024

The Ministry of Defence has issued an announcement on renewing the firearms licenses of individuals and institutions for 2024.

Accordingly, the firearm licenses can be renewed between October 01, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

Necessary details can be downloaded from the official website of the Defence Ministry (www.defence.lk).

Noting that firearm license renewal for 2024 will not be carried out after December 31, 2023, the Defence Ministry emphasized that possession of a firearm without a valid license is a punishable offense under provisions of Section 22 of the Firearms Ordinance.

Meanwhile, registration renewal of private security firms for the year 2024/2025 will be carried out from October 01, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

Any renewals made after the deadline will be subjected to a fine or legal action, the Defence Ministry said further.