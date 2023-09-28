Flood warnings issued for several areas; Heavy showers expected to continue

The Department of Irrigation today (Sep 28) issued ‘Amber’ flood warnings for several areas including the low-lying areas of Kuda Ganga valley and Nilwala River valley.

Accordingly, there is a possibility of flood situations occurring in the low-lying areas of Kuda Ganga valley situated in Palinda Nuwara and Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat Divisions and the low-lying areas of Nilwala River valley situated in Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Akuressa, Pasgoda, Athuraliya, Malimbada, Thihagoda, Matara and Devinuwara Divisional Secretariat Divisions, the Irrigation Department warned.

The warnings have been issued in consideration of high rainfall that occurred in some of upstream and middle reach catchment areas of Nilwala River Basin as of 8.30 a.m. and in the upstream catchment areas of Kuda Ganga Sub Basin of Kalu River as of 9.00 a.m. today.

As a result, there is high possibility of inundating off roads running through flood plains of Kuda Ganga, the department said.

Thus, the residents in those areas and motorists traveling through the aforementioned areas are requested to pay high attention in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

At the meantime, the Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ level advisory for heavy rains in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, to be in effect until 7.30 a.m. on Friday (Sep 29).

Due to active Southwest Monsoon conditions over the island, prevailing showery condition in south-western part of the Island is likely to continue further, the Met. Department mentioned.

Heavy showers, above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts accordingly, it added.